Comparing Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) & Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) and Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.4% of Copart shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Copart shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Copart and Jiuzi’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Copart $2.21 billion 15.48 $699.91 million $2.57 56.16 Jiuzi $7.98 million 8.45 N/A N/A N/A

Copart has higher revenue and earnings than Jiuzi.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Copart and Jiuzi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copart 0 2 7 0 2.78 Jiuzi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Copart currently has a consensus target price of $127.20, indicating a potential downside of 11.86%. Given Copart’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Copart is more favorable than Jiuzi.

Profitability

This table compares Copart and Jiuzi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copart 34.26% 28.29% 20.91% Jiuzi N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Copart beats Jiuzi on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Copart

Copart, Inc. provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners. The company’s services include online seller access, salvage estimation, estimating, end-of-life vehicle processing, virtual insured exchange, transportation, vehicle inspection stations, on-demand reporting, motor vehicle regulatory agency processing, flexible vehicle processing programs, buy it now, member network, sales process, and dealer services. Its services also include buying vehicles through CashForCars.com and Copart Direct. The company sells its products principally to licensed vehicle dismantlers, rebuilders, repair licensees, used vehicle dealers, and exporters, as well as to the general public. It operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Brazil, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Finland, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, and Spain. Copart, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Jiuzi

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells new energy vehicles, and related components and parts through its franchises and retail stores under the Jiuzi brand name in China. It also sells plug-in electric vehicles. The company operates 18 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

