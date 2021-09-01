Comparing Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) and DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) and DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Baidu and DigitalOcean’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baidu $16.41 billion 3.21 $3.44 billion $9.80 16.02 DigitalOcean $318.38 million 20.80 -$43.57 million N/A N/A

Baidu has higher revenue and earnings than DigitalOcean.

Profitability

This table compares Baidu and DigitalOcean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baidu 36.97% 8.99% 5.34% DigitalOcean N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.2% of Baidu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of DigitalOcean shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of Baidu shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Baidu and DigitalOcean, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baidu 1 1 18 0 2.85 DigitalOcean 0 2 8 0 2.80

Baidu currently has a consensus target price of $293.17, indicating a potential upside of 86.71%. DigitalOcean has a consensus target price of $64.70, indicating a potential upside of 4.90%. Given Baidu’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Baidu is more favorable than DigitalOcean.

Summary

Baidu beats DigitalOcean on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment provides search-based, feed-based, and other online marketing services. The iQiyi segment is an online entertainment service provider, which offers original, professionally produced and partner-generated content on its platform. The company was founded by Yanhong Li and Xu Yong on January 18, 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers. The company's users include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. Its customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and others. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

