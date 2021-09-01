Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Short Interest Up 35.0% in August

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the July 29th total of 3,710,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 23.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 15.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.12. 42,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,233. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average is $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.95. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $9.48.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

