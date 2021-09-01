Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CFRUY. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

CFRUY opened at $10.99 on Monday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.11. The company has a market cap of $114.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

