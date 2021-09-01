Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stake Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,436 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $45,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $13,016,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 68,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $4,359,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $581,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.32. 70,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,373,210. The company has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CL shares. UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

