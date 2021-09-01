Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $9,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 321,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,336,000 after buying an additional 17,235 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 48,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CL traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.32. The stock had a trading volume of 21,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,210. The company has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.26. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

