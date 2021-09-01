Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CFX. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 151,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $7,422,368.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,334,249.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell P. Rales acquired 125,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.90 per share, with a total value of $5,737,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 391,446 shares of company stock valued at $18,084,218 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CFX stock opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Colfax has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $50.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.35.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colfax will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

