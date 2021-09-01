Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $939.60 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) will post $939.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $893.60 million to $968.10 million. Colfax reported sales of $805.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year sales of $3.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%.

CFX has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. Colfax has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $50.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.62 and its 200-day moving average is $45.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.11, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.19.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $3,201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 151,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $7,422,368.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,334,249.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 391,446 shares of company stock worth $18,084,218. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFX. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Colfax by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 217,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after acquiring an additional 57,306 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 38.1% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,505,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,736 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 16.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 209.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,453,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,481,000 after buying an additional 1,660,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the first quarter worth about $3,367,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

