CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.09. CNX Resources reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 550%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.31%.

CNX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in CNX Resources by 116.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 69.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 1,647.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.47. 1,879,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,140,111. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.45.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

