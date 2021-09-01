CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in CMS Energy by 342.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Vertical Research lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $64.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.19. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. On average, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.17%.

In other news, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $807,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $264,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,411 shares of company stock worth $1,794,514 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

