Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Shares Up 6.6%

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) shot up 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.08 and last traded at $4.99. 39,456 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,279,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $570.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average of $5.69.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLVS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,914,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,502,000 after buying an additional 2,290,875 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,224,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,581 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,129,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 191.8% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 560,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 368,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 654,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 339,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.13% of the company’s stock.

About Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.