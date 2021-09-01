Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 85,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 185,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 781,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,148,000 after acquiring an additional 175,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 58,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $80.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.86. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.83 and a 52-week high of $80.51.

