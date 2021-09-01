Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $80.64 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $82.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

