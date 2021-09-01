ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.45% of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRGE. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 554,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,985,000 after acquiring an additional 61,123 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,083,000 after acquiring an additional 27,066 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 333.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 21,629 shares during the period.

Shares of LRGE stock opened at $59.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.72. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $59.26.

