Clarius Group LLC Reduces Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Clarius Group LLC cut its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 11.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CME. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.57.

CME stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.24. 9,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,701. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $221.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total value of $432,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,039,219 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

