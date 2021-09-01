Clarius Group LLC Increases Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyft during the first quarter worth $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 75.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyft during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 307.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, upped their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.23.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total transaction of $778,239.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYFT stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.85. 57,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,362,705. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.53 and a 200 day moving average of $57.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $68.28. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.31.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

