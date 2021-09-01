Clarius Group LLC Has $529,000 Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,267 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,965,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $235,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,771 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 88.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,551,704 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,975,000 after buying an additional 1,195,520 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,074.1% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,165,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $139,809,000 after buying an additional 1,066,646 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,396,015,000 after buying an additional 672,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 18.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,048,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $485,504,000 after buying an additional 629,287 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Ross Stores stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,759. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.96. The stock has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

