Clarius Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 183.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 35.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 119,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $844,717 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.09. 21,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,112. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.46. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $203.88. The company has a market cap of $80.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.