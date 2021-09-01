CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Trading Up 0.5%

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) shares were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.28 and last traded at $7.26. Approximately 78,672 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 187,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.082 per share. This is a boost from CK Hutchison’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, energy, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 283 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, airport operations, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

