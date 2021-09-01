City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Shares Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $76,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Compass Point raised their price objective on City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

Shares of NYSE:CIO opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $695.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $16.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

City Office REIT Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

