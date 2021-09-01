Citigroup Initiates Coverage on EQT (NYSE:EQT)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EQT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities upped their target price on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

NYSE:EQT opened at $18.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.40. EQT has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $23.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $996.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that EQT will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Toby Z. Rice purchased 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EQT by 52.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,754,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $701,483,000 after buying an additional 13,041,538 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of EQT by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,867,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291,577 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 7,372.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,553,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,856,000 after buying an additional 1,532,278 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in EQT by 684.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,543,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,680,000 after buying an additional 1,346,947 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in EQT by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,223,000 after buying an additional 1,169,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

