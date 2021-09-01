Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.380-$3.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.31 billion-$53.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.91 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.790-$0.810 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $59.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. DZ Bank reissued a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.80.

In other news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

