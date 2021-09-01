Cincinnati Insurance Co. Sells 14,072 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Cincinnati Insurance Co. cut its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,406 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 14,072 shares during the period. Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 42,876 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.7% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,303 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.03 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.55.

Shares of NYSE NEP traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.99. The company had a trading volume of 17,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,882. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $88.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.73.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.19 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -327.16%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

