Cigna (NYSE:CI) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $321.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $268.74.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $211.65 on Tuesday. Cigna has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The stock has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Cigna by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Cigna by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,727 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

