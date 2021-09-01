CIBC Increases Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$158.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target upped by analysts at CIBC from C$145.00 to C$158.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CNR. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$157.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$146.20.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNR traded up C$5.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$153.52. 2,582,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,462. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$133.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$136.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$108.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$125.00 and a 1-year high of C$157.27.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.49. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current year.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.