CI Resources Limited (ASX:CII) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01

CI Resources Limited (ASX:CII) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 3.85.
About CI Resources
