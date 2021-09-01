Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHUY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,883,000. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in Chuy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,342,000. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,952,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,438,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,218,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,656,000 after acquiring an additional 125,811 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $32.26 on Wednesday. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.10 million, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.66.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chuy’s

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.