ChromaDex Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 521 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 634% compared to the typical daily volume of 71 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 82,552 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,587,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ChromaDex by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,172,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,630,000 after buying an additional 275,467 shares during the period. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

ChromaDex stock opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $581.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.15. ChromaDex has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $23.66.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 37.51% and a negative return on equity of 76.33%. On average, research analysts predict that ChromaDex will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

