Chorus Limited (ASX:CNU) Insider Jack Matthews Buys 7,500 Shares of Stock

Chorus Limited (ASX:CNU) insider Jack Matthews purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$6.78 ($4.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,850.00 ($36,321.43).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.58.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1389 per share. This is a positive change from Chorus’s previous Final dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. Chorus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 294.87%.

Chorus Limited provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services.

