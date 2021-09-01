Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Director Davis Jerel Sells 850,000 Shares

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Director Davis Jerel sold 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $11,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $607.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.06. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $21.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average of $15.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $568,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 5,323.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 65,907 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $234,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $135,000. 45.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

