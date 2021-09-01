Chimpion (BNANA) Trading Up 10.5% Over Last Week

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $97.66 million and $911,604.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chimpion has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. One Chimpion coin can now be purchased for $3.08 or 0.00006464 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chimpion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00059300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003022 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00014117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00121340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.40 or 0.00834546 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00048961 BTC.

About Chimpion

Chimpion (BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.