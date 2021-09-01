Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 65.16% and a negative net margin of 13.32%.
Shares of NYSE:CHS opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.
Chico’s FAS Company Profile
Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.
