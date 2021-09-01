Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 65.16% and a negative net margin of 13.32%.

Shares of NYSE:CHS opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chico’s FAS stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 191.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.