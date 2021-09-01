Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 65.16%.

CHS opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Chico’s FAS has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.58.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHS shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chico’s FAS stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

About Chico's FAS

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

