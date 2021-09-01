Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.050-$6.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $130.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1-year low of $72.89 and a 1-year high of $132.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.67 and its 200 day moving average is $118.89.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

CPK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price for the company.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $269,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $103,574.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,427 shares of company stock valued at $557,203. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.