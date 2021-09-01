Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Receives $7.96 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.96.

CGIFF has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC cut their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$6.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Desjardins lowered Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

OTCMKTS CGIFF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,974. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.67. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $7.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.