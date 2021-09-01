Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 772 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,690,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,611,000 after buying an additional 1,605,887 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,234,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,549,000 after buying an additional 1,282,369 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $132,677,000 after buying an additional 947,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,354,000. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $4,457,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,511,634.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $10,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,557,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,390,640.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 510,208 shares of company stock valued at $48,494,887. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $110.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $134.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.17, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.16. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

