Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 190 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,734 shares of company stock worth $8,632,031. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CB has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.06.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $183.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $80.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $111.93 and a 52-week high of $187.90.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

