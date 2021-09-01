Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,620,503,000 after buying an additional 221,598 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,378,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,568,000 after purchasing an additional 169,486 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,564,000 after purchasing an additional 861,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 881,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,529,000 after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,731.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,726.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.21, for a total transaction of $1,488,177.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,080 shares of company stock valued at $15,777,854 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.13.

CRL opened at $443.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $398.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.66. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.33 and a 1 year high of $447.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

