Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 510 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 106,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 15.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 207,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,809,000 after acquiring an additional 28,313 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 298.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 261,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,409,000 after acquiring an additional 196,092 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swarthmore Group Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,224,000. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $754,508.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $68.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

