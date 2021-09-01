Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $64.11 Million

Analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to report $64.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.37 million. Chatham Lodging Trust reported sales of $34.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $204.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $203.35 million to $204.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $276.25 million, with estimates ranging from $275.01 million to $277.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 18.59%.

CLDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. B. Riley upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Shares of CLDT stock opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.97. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $585.08 million, a P/E ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 30.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 61,020 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 165,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 66,368.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

