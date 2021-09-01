Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $64.11 Million

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2021

Analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to report $64.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.37 million. Chatham Lodging Trust reported sales of $34.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $204.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $203.35 million to $204.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $276.25 million, with estimates ranging from $275.01 million to $277.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 18.59%.

CLDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. B. Riley upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Shares of CLDT stock opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.97. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $585.08 million, a P/E ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 30.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 61,020 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 165,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 66,368.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.