Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $821.22

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $821.22 and last traded at $820.85, with a volume of 953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $816.66.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $807.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $150.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $749.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $685.98.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

