Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $821.22

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $821.22 and last traded at $820.85, with a volume of 953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $816.66.
CHTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $807.14.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $150.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $749.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $685.98.
In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Charter Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHTR)
Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.
