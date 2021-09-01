Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $28,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $770.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $816.00 to $848.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $807.14.

In other news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $820.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,127. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $749.04 and a 200 day moving average of $685.98. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $572.46 and a twelve month high of $820.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.