CertiK (CTK) Price Hits $2.58 on Major Exchanges

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One CertiK coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.58 or 0.00005418 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CertiK has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. CertiK has a market capitalization of $144.99 million and $34.20 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00062963 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.04 or 0.00134730 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.65 or 0.00161259 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,536.43 or 0.07440075 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,488.99 or 0.99909256 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $479.34 or 0.01008449 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK launched on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 103,830,828 coins and its circulating supply is 56,302,735 coins. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

