Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $111.95

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $111.95 and last traded at $111.88, with a volume of 10874 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.54.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $573,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,381,056.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total value of $76,837,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,309,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,196,488.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 52.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the second quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,116.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 33.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

About Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

