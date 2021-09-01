Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Short Interest Down 17.9% in August

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the July 29th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of analysts have commented on CPYYY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a 55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89. Centrica has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

