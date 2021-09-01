Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Short Interest Down 17.9% in August

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the July 29th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of analysts have commented on CPYYY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a 55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89. Centrica has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

