Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Sets New 12-Month High at $83.36

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $83.36 and last traded at $83.13, with a volume of 5719 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.76.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CELH shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 584.00 and a beta of 2.14.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.67 million. Celsius had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Milmoe sold 148,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,251,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $183,019,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock valued at $201,646,313. 13.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

