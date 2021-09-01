Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Sets New 52-Week High at $53.42

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.42 and last traded at $53.38, with a volume of 9683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.65.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.20 and a beta of 3.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.90.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 766.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 2,738 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $123,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDX. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 75,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 48,927 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 10,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

About Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.