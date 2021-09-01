Celestino R. Pennoni Sells 1,756 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 1,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $36,208.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PKBK traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.18. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $22.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,426,000 after acquiring an additional 51,550 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 36.2% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 479,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,387,000 after acquiring an additional 127,654 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 7.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 376,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 25,736 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 31.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 311,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 75,101 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 266,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,294 shares during the period. 40.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

