Celestino R. Pennoni Sells 1,756 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 1,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $36,208.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ PKBK traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.18. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $22.08.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd.
About Parke Bancorp
Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.
