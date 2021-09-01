Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Purchased by SG Capital Management LLC

SG Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,310 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,515 shares during the period. Cavco Industries makes up about 4.7% of SG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $16,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 277.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 555.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on CVCO shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of CVCO stock traded down $4.47 on Tuesday, reaching $255.50. The company had a trading volume of 85,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,089. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.73 and a 200-day moving average of $224.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.88 and a 12 month high of $266.40.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

