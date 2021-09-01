Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.91.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Catalent news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $52,568.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $40,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,239 shares of company stock valued at $9,586,700. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 131.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Catalent during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Catalent by 33.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $130.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.12. Catalent has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $132.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

